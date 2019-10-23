Dublin VAMC celebrates Spiritual Care Week

DUBLIN, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) –The Dublin VA Medical Center is holding special programs for veterans in celebration of “Spiritual Care Week.”

This year’s theme is “Hospitality and Cultivating Space.”

Veterans had the chance to walk along the medical center’s new Labyrinth.

Chaplain Constance Arthur says, “This year’s theme offers a rich opportunity to develop relationships and extend hospitality to those who extend spiritual care.”

Organizations and Institutions throughout the world will recognize spiritual care providers this week.