First Presbyterian Day School to host undefeated Mount de Sales

First Presbyterian Day School hosts undefeated Mount de Sales at George S. Johnson Memorial Stadium

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Game of the Week this Friday: First Presbyterian Day School hosting undefeated Mount de Sales.

The FPD Vikings are hot right now.

They’ve won three straight. Their most recent victory: a 27-14 W over Stratford Academy last Friday.

FPD’s averaging a whopping 40.3 points per game during its three-game winning streak. Its defense is allowing just 9.3 points per game during the streak.

The Vikings have won two of the last three against Mount de Sales but got routed in last year’s matchup, 48-7.

Here’s FPD head football coach Greg Moore on the upcoming game.

“Well, it’s a hard matchup for us,” coach Moore said. “They’re 7-0 and you don’t accidentally get to be 7-0. You have to have a pretty good football team, so, tough matchup for us, and they pose a lot of problems and we have our hands full.”