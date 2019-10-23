Grant workshop for non-profits

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Non-profit organizations looking to receive funding assistance met in Macon, Wednesday.

Macon-Bibb County’s Economic and Community Development Department hosted an informational workshop at the Government Center.

- Advertisement -

The workshop outlined the program guidelines and the application process for the Community Development Block Grant.

For some, this grant is key to getting their mission of the ground.

CEO of Guiding Hands Youth Housing, Shannon Howard said, “when you’re grass-roots, trying to start up, it can actually be kind of straining… so you would need that additional assistance to get you started.” He was one of many at the workshop.

The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of HUD and the application deadline is December 9th by 5 p.m.

Attending the workshop is mandatory for those wanting to apply for the grant.

The first session was at 10 a.m. and a second session is set for this evening at 6 at the same location.