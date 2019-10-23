MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The learning process continues for the Medical Center Navicent Health and a hospital in Japan.

For the next four weeks, medical professionals from Kurobe City Hospital are at Navicent Health.

The group is working alongside hospital staff in an exchange program.

Dr. Hiroshi Tsuji, the program director, has worked with the program for its 16-year history.

Mayor Reichert surprised Dr. Tsuji by recognizing October 23rd as Hiroshi Tsuji Day in the City of Macon. The hospital also named a conference room after him.

“It’s such an honor for me,” Dr. Tsuji said. “I wouldn’t imagine my experience in these 16 years would come to this.”

The Medical Center Navicent Health sent two hospital employees to Kurobe in June.

This year’s visitors from Japan include doctors, nurses, and for the first time–a dietician.