Immediate stop order issued at Macon-Bibb Animal Shelter

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare Shelter needs your help. As of Wednesday, no animals will be accepted at the shelter until further notice due to overcrowding and issues with cleaning and maintenance.

An inspection by the Georgia Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, revealed there were 170 animals in the facility. The maximum capacity is 80 dogs and 40 cats.

- Advertisement -

Animal Welfare noted there were more than 200 animals in the facility last Thursday, leading them to make a push for the need of adoptions, rescues, and fosters. On Friday, 36 dogs and 18 cats were adopted, rescued, or fostered which freed up space to make sure all the animals were inside ahead of the Tropical Storm Nestor.

“We had a great response from our community last week to help alleviate the strain on our shelter, but we remain severely overcrowded,” says Shelter Manager Tracey Belew. “We have a very supportive rescue and foster community, and we see animals adopted every day, but we cannot keep up with the daily influx of animals that keeps us overcrowded every week. This impacts our ability to properly care for all of them and the building.”

The inspection this week noted several areas of concern, including dirty air vents, clogged drains, areas that needed severe cleaning, overcrowded cages and kennel runs, cage doors that had been chewed through, and more.

If you would like to adopt, foster, or rescue a dog or cat stop by the shelter at 4214 Fulton Mill Road, Tuesday–Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or Saturday from 11:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m.

Adoption fees have been reduced to $50 for dogs and $35 for cats. This includes spay or neuter, rabies vaccination, Bordetella, de-worming, vaccinations, and county registration.