Macon-Bibb commissioners ask legislators to help with pedestrian safety

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0
Pedestrian Accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners are taking another step towards pedestrian safety.

During Tuesday’s committee meeting, commissioners passed a resolution asking for help from local legislators. Commissioners want legislators to conduct a study on some of the state roads to see if they can implement safety features for pedestrians.

Those state roads include the following: 

  • Pio Nono Avenue
  • Gray Highway
  • Emery Highway

“Major thoroughfares in Macon-Bibb County that we see pedestrian accidents on,” Commissioner Valerie Wynn said. “We’d like to see a study done on that to see what we can do to make those state roadways safer for pedestrians.”

The vote 

Commissioners vote on the resolution on November 5.

