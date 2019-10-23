Macon-Bibb commissioners ask legislators to help with pedestrian safety

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners are taking another step towards pedestrian safety.

During Tuesday’s committee meeting, commissioners passed a resolution asking for help from local legislators. Commissioners want legislators to conduct a study on some of the state roads to see if they can implement safety features for pedestrians.

Those state roads include the following:

Pio Nono Avenue

Gray Highway

Emery Highway

“Major thoroughfares in Macon-Bibb County that we see pedestrian accidents on,” Commissioner Valerie Wynn said. “We’d like to see a study done on that to see what we can do to make those state roadways safer for pedestrians.”

The vote

Commissioners vote on the resolution on November 5.