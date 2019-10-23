Man in critical condition after being shot in head, suspect in custody

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after being shot in the head Wednesday night.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say it happened at the corner of Pebble and Shaw Streets just before 8:30.

Deputies say they found a 37-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies were told there was a fight between 36-year-old Teondrious Deon Johnson and the victim, and Johnson pulled a pistol out and shot the man.

The victim was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, and is listed in critical condition.

Johnson was taken to the Bibb County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault.