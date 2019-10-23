MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night.

Sgt. Clay Williams says it happened just before 8:30 on Pebble Street in southwest Macon.

Williams says a person of interest is in custody.

The victim, who Williams says is an adult, is at the hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.