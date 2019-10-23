Traffic crashes leading cause of teen death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- National Teen Driver Safety Week reminds parents to talk to their teen drivers about dangers on the road.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for those between 15 and 18 years old.

In 2017, 755 teen drivers died in crashes.

The NHTSA says there are a few rules teens should remember while driving.

Wear seat belts

Over half the passengers killed in cars driven by teens weren’t buckled up.

Do not drink or do drugs before driving

The NHTSA says in 2017, almost one out of every five teen drivers involved in fatal crashes had been drinking.

Avoid distractions and watch the speed limit

That means no phones or texting while driving, and not doing anything else. About 10% of all teen drivers involved in fatal crashes in recent years were distracted at the time of the crash.

Also, one-third of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes were speeding in 2017.

National Teen Driver Safety Week is a reminder to have a conversation about safe driving. Parents may not only protect their teens but protect the community too.