2 arrested in connection with Thomas Street house party shooting

Multiple law enforcement agencies partnered to arrest 37-year-old Antonio Marquez Chapman and 33-year-old Jeffery Isaiah McCrary in connection with the Thomas Street house party shooting.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested two men in connection with the shooting of a 27-year-old Macon man.

First suspect

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Antonio Marquez Chapman on Wednesday. Chapman was wanted in connection with the Oct. 12 shooting that happened at a Thomas Street house party in Macon.

Authorities say that members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Chapman.

Authorities found Chapman in Arcadia, Florida. Desoto County Sheriff’s Office currently has him.

Second suspect

The U.S. Marshal’s SERFTF located a second suspect, 33-year-old Jeffery Isaiah McCrary of Macon. Authorities arrested McCrary Thursday afternoon while he was at work in Fort Valley.

Investigators discovered that the suspects also robbed the victim and stole his vehicle.

Around 5:51 a.m., the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire in the 2400 block of Lowe Street.

Deputies say the vehicle reportedly belonged to the victim.

The charges

Authorities charged both Chapman and McCrary with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Armed Robbery

Arson-1st degree

McCrary is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond. Chapman awaits extradition.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.