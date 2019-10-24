Dog of the week: Angel

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Angel is a 4 year old bulldog mix. She’s energetic, loving and dog friendly.

She’s also in need of a forever home.

You can adopt her at All About Animals Rescue. It’s located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon. It’s $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter.

The shelter is also holding a pet adoption event this weekend. It’s Saturday, October 26th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Subaru of Macon.

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page:www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/