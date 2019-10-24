Daybreak Interview: Warner Robins City Council Candidate Stephen Baughier

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Election day is right around the corner. Three candidates are vying to fill Warner Robins’ post 2 city council seat.

Candidate, Stephen Baughier, visited Daybreak to tell voters why he should be chosen for the job.

Baughier says he’s running because its a continuation of a lifetime of service for him. Baughier served in both the Navy and the Air Force Reserves. He says he’s at a point in his life now, where he has both the time and bandwidth to serve the citizens of Warner Robins the way that they deserve.

Baughier says city hall should have good communication and good relationships with Robins Air Force Base leadership. That way city leaders can work on accommodating the needs of those living on base. Whether its affordable and attractive housing or attracting recreation or entertainment options to meet the needs of the younger Air Force population.

Baughier has a background in accounting as well. He says his experience will play a large role when analyzing budgets, future projects, and the profitability city programs.

Charles Bibb and Eric Langston are also running for Warner Robins city council, post 2. The seat was previously held by councilwoman Carolyn Robbins, who passed away in late September.

