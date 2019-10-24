Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who fought deputies

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs help tracking down a man who several warrants against him.

According to a post of the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Octavius Lyons was last seen in Forsyth on Wednesday near Martin Luther King Jr Drive wearing a blue shirt with white writing on it and torn blue jeans. He’s 5’11” and 250 pounds.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lyons has felony warrants against him as well as pending warrants because he fought with deputies.

If you have any information, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7048.