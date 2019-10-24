Child Safety Expo, trick-or-treat at Coliseum Medical Centers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Coliseum Medical Centers will host a Child Safety Expo and Trick-or-Treat on Saturday.

This family-friendly event is free to the public right outside Coliseum Medical Centers’ emergency room.

Stacy Mead, a pediatric department employee for Coliseum Medical Centers, says this is the 5th year of the event and the staff looks forward to it every year.

“Kids can trick-or-treat for candy while parents trick-or-treat for safety,” Mead said.

The expo teaches safety tips and lets parents and kids tour emergency vehicles and the pediatric ER.

Event information

The expo starts at 10 a.m. and a costume parade at 11 a.m. The event runs until noon.

Mead encourages everyone to come out with their favorite costumes.