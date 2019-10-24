Chris Floore named Government Communicator of the Year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – PR News named Chris Floore as Government Communicator of the Year. Floore works at the Public Affairs Department for Macon-Bibb County.

PR People Awards program showcases the country’s top talent who set the benchmark for excellence in public relations each year. Floore manages Macon-Bibb’s Office of Public Affairs, which was created in January 2014.

“People deserve to hear from and be heard by their local government, and our Public Affairs team is consistently being recognized at the national level for how well they are making that happen,” Chris said in a news release. “I’m proud of their work and dedication every day to serve our community, and they have fun doing it, making even the most hectic and busy day exciting.”