Man arrested after driving truck into Macon convenience store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody after deputies say he drove his pickup truck into a Macon convenience store Wednesday night.

Deputies say it happened at Exxon, located at 4290 Dellwood Drive, just after 7.

- Advertisement -

The store clerk told deputies the man, 33-year-old John Andrew Gillespie of Toomsboro, was acting irate and yelling in the parking lot before driving his large pickup truck into the store multiple times.

WATCH: Facebook user Phil Wright captured the aftermath in this video and shared it on his Facebook page. WARNING: Graphic language.

No injuries were reported.

Related Article: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Gray Highway

Deputies say Gillespie crashed his truck into a ditch on Thomaston Road near the Bibb/Monroe County line and became stuck, and that’s when he was taken into custody.

He was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and hit and run.

If you have any additional information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.