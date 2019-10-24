MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A former Crawford County Board of Education employee faces charges after an embezzlement investigation. This comes from a GBI news release.

On Wednesday, GBI investigators arrested 37-year-old Denise Lucas for theft by taking.

Investigators took Lucas to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and charged her with the following:

Theft by Taking involving the theft of official County funds in excess of $60,000

Peach County law enforcement officers charged her with Theft by Conversion

Both charges are felony violations punishable between two and twenty years in prison.

According to the news release

On June 6, 2019, the Roberta Police officers asked for the GBI’s help with a theft/embezzlement investigation involving the Crawford County Board of Education funds. The criminal investigation showed that Lucas embezzled money over the past 2 ½ years.

Lucas was employed with the Crawford County Board of Education for 15 years. This incident is still under investigation.