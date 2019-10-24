Friends of the Library is back for annual Fall Book Sale

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s Friends of the Library is getting ready for its annual Fall Book Sale this weekend.

Customers can choose from more than 50,000 books in over 50 categories. 90 percent of the proceeds go back to Macon-Bibb’s libraries.

Sale co-chair Joan Deegan says libraries currently use the money for things other than books.

“There are programs at the libraries where people are writing resumes,” Deegan said. “Also learning how to submit a grant application because they want to learn how to start a non-profit. The libraries now are about books and programs.”

Event information

The sale starts on Friday at 10 a.m. and ends on Sunday. The book sale happens at Riverstreet Corners off Riverside Drive.