GBI investigators charge 2 juveniles for threatening Wheeler County school

ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two juveniles face charges after making threats of violence toward a Wheeler County school.
Authorities brought the charges on October 18, 2019.
- Advertisement -
According to the news release, GBI investigators charged the children with the following:
- False Report of a Crime
- Disruption of a Public School
Investigators say these charges stemmed from a school threat that happened on October 9, 2019, at Wheeler County Middle/High School.
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the GBI Eastman field office to conduct an investigation into the threat of violence at the middle/high school.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.