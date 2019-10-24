GBI investigators charge 2 juveniles for threatening Wheeler County school

ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two juveniles face charges after making threats of violence toward a Wheeler County school.

Authorities brought the charges on October 18, 2019.

According to the news release, GBI investigators charged the children with the following:

False Report of a Crime

Disruption of a Public School

Investigators say these charges stemmed from a school threat that happened on October 9, 2019, at Wheeler County Middle/High School.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the GBI Eastman field office to conduct an investigation into the threat of violence at the middle/high school.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.