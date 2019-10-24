Hawkinsville turns Taylor Village Memorial Hospital to affordable housing

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -TBG Residential and community leaders announced the Grand Re-Opening of Taylor Village Memorial Hospital.

TBG developers revitalized the hospital to house 34 one and two-bedroom apartments.

TBG developers preserved the historic landmark while renovating the inside of the building to assist with the need for affordable housing in Hawkinsville.

“When you bring affordable housing to cities like Hawkinsville, it allows those that want to live in Hawkinsville, to now return or to be able to afford an apartment,” TBG President Kevin Buckner said. “They might have been paying way more money than they should have because there wasn’t an affordable apartment for them to live in.”

Taylor Village Memorial Hospital was built in partnership with the Department of Community Affairs, Regions Bank, the City of Hawkinsville, along with others.

According to a release, the funding for the Taylor Village Memorial Hospital project was received through state and federal housing and historic tax credits.

“The beautiful revitalization of Taylor Village testifies to the importance of these funding mechanisms,” Buckner said. “ It brings much-needed housing to the area while also helping to redevelop Hawkinsville’s downtown area.”

When Taylor Memorial Hospital was built, it was the only medical center south of Macon, Georgia that could serve Pulaski County.

Community members in Hawkinsville looking for affordable housing can now look Taylor Village.