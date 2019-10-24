Jeremy Webb named 2019 Educator of the Year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia State Firefighters Association named Jeremy Webb as 2019 Educator of the Year.

In Webb’s role with Macon-Bibb, he goes to schools, public meetings, businesses, and community events to teach fire safety. This helps reduce the fire rate and the number of fire deaths.

“I really look forward to coming to work; it’s something I enjoy doing,” Webb said in a news release. “Just seeing the reduced number of fires we have brings me great pleasure. In 2015, we had 15 fire deaths, in 2016 we had 10, in 2017 we had 7, and last year we actually had zero. From our suppression team to our fire prevention team, we all come together to make that possible. It feels good to see our hard work being recognized.”

Webb became the Educator for the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department in 2015. Since then, he has continuously made an impact within the community.