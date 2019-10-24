MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – First Presbyterian Day School and Mount de Sales will do battle this Friday in our Game of the Week.

Be on the lookout for two key players.

Senior running back Josiah Cotton runs hard, vicious and disrespectful. Cotton rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the Cavaliers 35-13 win over Tattnall last week.

Also look for senior quarterback and University of Indiana commit, Dexter Williams.

Williams can absolutely sling the ball, and his ability to use his feet is second to none. He threw for a touchdown and ran for another against Tattnall.

Both are the driving force in the team’s success.

Here’s quarterback Dexter Williams.

THE QUARTERBACK

“We want to win every game,” Williams said. “We don’t want to see any L’s in the category. Just to keep it zero in that category. If we stay undefeated, you know, we keep that momentum rolling into the playoffs, and you know, that’s good for the Cavs.”

FPD head football coach Greg Moore is well aware of the Cavs’ talent on offense.

THE COACH

“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out they’ve got a really good quarterback and running back, and some good receivers, so it’s a pretty fair guess those guys are going to handle the ball a lot Friday.”