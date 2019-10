MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Overtyme Bar and Grill is opening a second location in downtown Macon.

Managers confirmed that the new location will replace the former Greek Deli on the corner of Second and Cherry Streets.

- Advertisement -

The current location on Pio Nono Avenue will remain open.

Managers say they just found out about the new location on Thursday. They are unsure of the opening date for the new location.