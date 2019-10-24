Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center needs your votes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- There’s still time to vote for the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center as one of the 20 participating historic sites in the US honoring women’s history.

Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center will compete for a share of $2 million in grants.

The grants come from American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

“The funding will help us structure work on window repairs, floor repairs and more,” Gerri McCord, Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Center executive director said. “We are not asking for funds now. We are asking for votes, your vote will help us get the funding we need to do the renovations and repairs at the center.”

Vote for the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center through October 29th.

Click here to vote.