After school programs encourage growth

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County School District participated in “Lights On Afterschool” during the 20th anniversary of the program.

Janice Flowers, the director of the before and after school programs, says the event shows the community what after school programs can offer children.

“We provide a safe place for children, we provide college and career readiness,” Flowers said. She says 90 kids participate in the after school program at Veterans Elementary school but they can serve up to 130.

“Bibb county has 10 free, 21st century after school programs parents should take advantage of,” Flowers said.

She says parents can visit any of the elementary schools in bibb county after school to learn about the program.