Workplace accident victim’s family wants answers

SOUTH MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT) – The family of a Macon man who died in a work accident, at Nichiha USA inc., addressed media Thursday morning because they say they have yet to receive any details about how their loved one died.

“How many people have to die before something is done,” L. Chris Stewart, attorney representing the Bonner’s family asked?

- Advertisement -

That is the question the Bonner family also wants answered by Nichiha USA.

According to Macon-Bibb County Corner Leon Jones, 59-year-old army veteran Willie Bonner died October 16th after a robotic arm knocked him onto a conveyor belt where equipment crushed him at at the plant.

The family of Willie Bonner says, accepting the way he tragically lost his life is not easy.

“He was just that father that you would always want. His smile when he walked in the room just brightened up everybody’s day,” daughter of Willie Bonner, Ronique Brown said.

Bonner’s family is looking for more clarity about how he died.

Bonner’s sister, Ruby Young, also spoke to media Thursday. “The family is really going thru something right now because he went to earn a living and he never came home, why,” Young asked?

His family says they made several attempts to reach out to Nichiha, but as of Thursday morning, their calls went unanswered.

41NBC also reached out to Nichiha to find out why they have yet to contact the family, but we were unable to get anyone on the phone.

The family will lay Mr. Bonner to rest Saturday during a private service.

Stewart says that OSHA is investigating the incident.