2 arrested, charged with hundreds of counts of mail theft

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Twiggs County couple is in jail and could face hundreds of charges if convicted.

Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputies identified the couple as 35-year-old Zuri Ware and his wife, 31-year-old Brianna Ware.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Darren Mitchum says he received a call about someone pulling up in a vehicle and stealing mail.

Investigators found the vehicle the next day at Suburban Inn Motel on Highway 96.

Deputies say they pursued the Wares when they left and performed a traffic stop. Authorities found the following:

hundreds of pieces of mail from 11 jurisdictions

a printer used to print fraudulent checks

drugs

“When you say that somebody stole your mail, it’s a lot bigger than that,” Sheriff Mitchum said. “They steal your mail to steal your identity, to get into your bank accounts, to completely ruin a person, and that’s exactly what these people have been doing.”

The mail will be returned to the victims.

The charges

Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputies charged the Wares with the following: