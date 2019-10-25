2 arrested, charged with hundreds of counts of mail theft

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Twiggs County couple is in jail and could face hundreds of charges if convicted.
Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputies identified the couple as 35-year-old Zuri Ware and his wife, 31-year-old Brianna Ware.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Darren Mitchum says he received a call about someone pulling up in a vehicle and stealing mail.
Investigators found the vehicle the next day at Suburban Inn Motel on Highway 96.
Deputies say they pursued the Wares when they left and performed a traffic stop. Authorities found the following:
- hundreds of pieces of mail from 11 jurisdictions
- a printer used to print fraudulent checks
- drugs
“When you say that somebody stole your mail, it’s a lot bigger than that,” Sheriff Mitchum said. “They steal your mail to steal your identity, to get into your bank accounts, to completely ruin a person, and that’s exactly what these people have been doing.”
The mail will be returned to the victims.
The charges
Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputies charged the Wares with the following:
- fraud
- theft by taking
- possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, and prescription drugs