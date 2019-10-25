Bibb County Investigators looking for man who cloned debit cards

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who investigators say cloned debits cards at several dollar stores and gas stations in Macon-Bibb County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man cloned the debit cards to purchase gift cards and diesel fuel on October 13th through the 15th.

If you know who this man is or where he is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or Investigator Bunleijdeagh at (478) 803-2369 or email him at tbunleijdeagh@maconbibb.us or you can call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.