Daybreak Interview – 13th annual Thriller parade returns to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This weekend, under the moonlight, you can see sights that almost stops your heart. Michael Jackson impersonators and a team of zombies will be out on the streets of Macon for the 13th annual Thriller Parade.

Pillar Lowden, the owner of the Hayiya Dance Theatre, visited Daybreak to tell us more about it.

The Thriller Parade is Saturday, October 25th at Cherry Street Plaza in Macon. The pre-show starts at 7 p.m, the parade is at 9 p.m, and the street party after the parade begins at 10 p.m.

