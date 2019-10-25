Daybreak Interview: Dublin City Councilman Bill Brown

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Election day is right around the corner. Two candidates are vying for Dublin’s Ward 4 city council seat.

Councilman, Bill Brown, visited Daybreak to tell voters why he should be re-elected.

Brown has been on Dublin city council for the last 13 years. He says he’s running again because the city has been so good to him and his family and this is his way of giving back. Brown says if he’s re-elected, he will be the longest serving councilman among the group that starts in 2020.

Brown says one thing Dublin needs to focus on is revitalizing certain neighborhoods in the city. He says right now, the city is working on a project in Stubbs Park, which would involve other streets near the park and recreational activities as well.

Brown says crime is also an issue in Dublin. He says if the city can provide more activities for children through its recreational authority and the school system, that could have a direct impact on crime in the area. He also says the police department needs to be adequately staffed and council needs to work closely with the city’s neighborhood watch groups.

Jerome Pullen is also running for Dublin city council, ward 4.

