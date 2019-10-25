36th Annual Pine Tree Festival happens this weekend in Hancock County

SPARTA, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The 36th Annual Pine Tree Festival takes place this weekend in Hancock County.

For the first time, the Hancock Chamber of Commerce is hosting this annual event.

Chamber president LaTunya Goodwin says each year more than 500 people attend the festival.

“We have a diverse mix of bands including Black Pearl who is out of Macon as well as the Donjon Jasmine band,” Goodwin said.

The entertainment venue will showcase various acts for the Sparta community.

“This event brings economic development and community partnership,” Goodwin said. “And this year we are going to host the grand Marshall, who is an alumnus of Hancock Central High School.”

Event information

The newly expanded carnival is open to community members. The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Pine Tree Festival happens at the old football field on Augusta Highway 16.