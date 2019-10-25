Authorities arrest four with sawed-off gun, meth in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several law enforcement agencies arrested four people who were in possession of meth and a sawed-off shotgun in Macon.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators along with Marshals from the South East Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested three suspects.

Deputies say the incident happened on October 22 around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say that 38-year-old Tyrone Jerry Briscoe, of Macon, had arrest warrants from Jones County Sheriff’s Office. They say deputies saw Briscoe riding in a Jeep on Riverside Drive near Pierce Avenue.

Marshals parked at the Applebee’s on 2574 Riverside Drive when they saw Briscoe traveling with three other subjects.

Deputies identified the occupants as:

Paul Grilliot, 43, of Calhoun

Teri Leigh Williams Pierce, 52, of Barnesville

Destiny Marie Boniol, 29, of Macon

Deputies and marshals surrounded the vehicle and started detaining the subjects when the Briscoe tried to draw a gun on the officers.

Deputies also took Pierce and Boniol into custody. Authorities found an altered 22cal. rifle in the vehicle and a small amount of meth in Pierce’s purse.

Marshals turned Briscoe over to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges

Deputies took Grilliot to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following

Possession of an Illegal Firearm

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

He is being held without bond at this time.

Deputies took Pierce to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with Possession of Methamphetamine. Authorities set her bond at $8,450.00.

Deputies took Boniol to the Bibb County Jail on a warrant for Animal Cruelty (abandonment of dogs) in an unrelated case. Authorities set her bond at $5,700.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.