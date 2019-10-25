Daybreak hosts Macon Homeless Stand Down

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A simple haircut. For many people this may seem insignificant, but for others it might just be the pick me up they need to feel better about themselves.

Toothpaste, soap, or a pair of socks.

When was the last time you didn’t have them?

Well, that’s a reality that some face, even those like Navy Veteran Jackson Phillip Wood, who risked their lives for this county.

“I was onboard an aircraft carrier, so I went all around the world three times. I went to Spain, the Philippines, everywhere,” Jackson said

Here in America, Jackson is homeless.

He is looking for an extra boost, to get to a better place.

Friday morning, Veteran Affairs along with Macon Homeless Coalition hosted Macon Homeless Stand Down.

Joan Oxley is a social worker for Healthcare For Homeless Veterans.

“Today is the kind of event that will allow veterans to, first and foremost, leave with housing. If they qualify for certain programs, they can go from having been homeless in the shelter/on the street into housing,” Oxley said.

Oxley says the event allows soldiers the chance to renew their spirit, health and overall sense of well-being.

For veterans like Jackson it means a lot.

“I really appreciate it. I appreciate everybody here. For actually trying to help some of these people. Some of these people need a lot more help than I do,” Jackson said.

From 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. veterans and non veterans received personal care items, clothes, and sleeping bags, along with services like dental care and health screenings.

Breakfast and lunch were also available.

Oxley says Stand Down for Homeless is modeled after the Vietnam War concept, in which troops provided units safe retreats where they could take care of things like person hygiene, enjoy warm meals and mail and receive letters.