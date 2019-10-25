Subway in south Macon robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) –A Subway in south Macon was robbed Friday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect walked into the restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue with a gun around 8:40.

It was reported that a employee was in the back when an armed suspect entered the store. When walking back towards the front of the restaurant, they noticed an armed suspect standing near the counter. The suspect demanded money from the cash register. Once the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran off. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is a male, wearing a white t-shirt and light-colored jeans. He also had a black facial covering on his face.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.