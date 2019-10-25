Telfair County teen dies after truck wreck

MCRAE-HELENA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Lumber City teen died after a truck wreck on Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Sergeant Eric Wilkes says 16-year-old Hunter Yawn was traveling on Cedar Park Road when he ran off the road and hit several trees.

- Advertisement -

Yawn was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We believe he was on his way to school,” Sgt Wilkes said. “It was the right time of day for him to be on his way to school. He was a cross-country athlete, very successful.”

Yawn was a student at Telfair County High School.