Treat Trail includes everyone in downtown Macon on Halloween

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Halloween is filled with spooky parties, haunted houses and lots and lots of candy.

And downtown Macon businesses are opening their doors to trick-or-treaters to add to the fun.

On Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Macon businesses and organizations will pass out candy and host events for the community.

Messenburg Park, located on Mulberry Street between Second and Third Streets, will serve as Halloween headquarters. There, you can pick up a map to help guide you on the Treat Trail.

Scott Mitchell, the chair of Downtown Macon Community Association, says alleys downtown are activated to provide carnival games.

“There’s a lot of fun things for kids to do on the streets,” Mitchell said. “Trick-or-treat on the streets and activities in the alley.”

Mitchell says downtown will also host a bar crawl until 10 p.m.

“We really try to build a downtown that is friendly and welcoming to people of all ages,” Mitchell said. “The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame will also have spooky movies playing throughout the night.”

Pets are welcome too!

Participating businesses

This year’s participating businesses are listed below by street:

FIRST STREET

Wear. Your dollar makes change.

The Armory Ballroom

Just Tap’d – Macon

SECOND STREET

Fatty’s Pizza

Tzango

Daiquiris & More

Ocmulgee Brewpub

Oliver’s Corner Bistro

THIRD STREET

Union Furniture Company

Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen

Blair’s Discount Furniture

MULBERRY STREET

Grand Opera House

Michaels On Mulberry

La Bella Morelia

Griffith Family Foundation

COTTON AVENUE

The Otis Redding Foundation

Golden Bough Bookstore

POPLAR STREET

Saturna & Company, PC, CPA’s

NewTown Macon

Decadent Dessert Bar Macon

Kudzu Seafood Company

CHERRY STREET

Parish on Cherry St.

Reboot Retrocade & Bar (dog treats ONLY)

Fashion Avenue

Travis Jean Emporium

Comics Plus of Macon

B. Monroe Boutique

Rookery

Vital Signs/Macon Tee

Cherry Street Ink Tattoos & Piercing in Macon Georgia

Theatre Macon

The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom

Daphne’s 525

Cashman’s Pub

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

This event is free and open to the public, the map of participating businesses is below.

Treat Trail Map