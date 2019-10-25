Treat Trail includes everyone in downtown Macon on Halloween

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Halloween is filled with spooky parties, haunted houses and lots and lots of candy.
And downtown Macon businesses are opening their doors to trick-or-treaters to add to the fun.
On Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Macon businesses and organizations will pass out candy and host events for the community.
Messenburg Park, located on Mulberry Street between Second and Third Streets, will serve as Halloween headquarters. There, you can pick up a map to help guide you on the Treat Trail.
Scott Mitchell, the chair of Downtown Macon Community Association, says alleys downtown are activated to provide carnival games.
“There’s a lot of fun things for kids to do on the streets,” Mitchell said. “Trick-or-treat on the streets and activities in the alley.”
Mitchell says downtown will also host a bar crawl until 10 p.m.
“We really try to build a downtown that is friendly and welcoming to people of all ages,” Mitchell said. “The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame will also have spooky movies playing throughout the night.”
Pets are welcome too!
Participating businesses
This year’s participating businesses are listed below by street:
FIRST STREET
Wear. Your dollar makes change.
The Armory Ballroom
Just Tap’d – Macon
SECOND STREET
Fatty’s Pizza
Tzango
Daiquiris & More
Ocmulgee Brewpub
Oliver’s Corner Bistro
THIRD STREET
Union Furniture Company
Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen
Blair’s Discount Furniture
MULBERRY STREET
Grand Opera House
Michaels On Mulberry
La Bella Morelia
Griffith Family Foundation
COTTON AVENUE
The Otis Redding Foundation
Golden Bough Bookstore
POPLAR STREET
Saturna & Company, PC, CPA’s
NewTown Macon
Decadent Dessert Bar Macon
Kudzu Seafood Company
CHERRY STREET
Parish on Cherry St.
Reboot Retrocade & Bar (dog treats ONLY)
Fashion Avenue
Travis Jean Emporium
Comics Plus of Macon
B. Monroe Boutique
Rookery
Vital Signs/Macon Tee
Cherry Street Ink Tattoos & Piercing in Macon Georgia
Theatre Macon
The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom
Daphne’s 525
Cashman’s Pub
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
This event is free and open to the public, the map of participating businesses is below.