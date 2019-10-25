Warner Robins chef to compete in Georgia Seafood Festival

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The inaugural Georgia Seafood Festival is bringing the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of the Georgia coastal seafood scene to Atlanta.

Culinary chefs across the state will represent their areas for the seafood festival.

Warner Robins chef Scottie Johnson will compete for Middle Georgia.

Contest officials selected Chef Johnson for the competition after he submitted his information to Food Network celebrity Chef Jernard Wells. However, he will not compete with other culinary chefs at the festival for a cash prize.

“I’m just glad to be doing great things in Middle Georgia, and just want to represent Middle Georgia and Warner Robins,” Johnson said. “I want to bring back a win to this area. So I’m just excited about doing great things for my business and myself.”

Event information

Support Chef Johnson in the competition on November 9.