Wiggin’ Out | Free wigs for women in need

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Free wigs to women who need them. The Alpha Rho Chapter of Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority, a business and professional sorority, is hosting this event for the first time.

Dawyone Lawrence says the sorority hopes to continue this event yearly to help the community.

“Women with depression, cancer and alopecia suffer from hair loss,” Lawrence said. “The American Hair Loss Association reports that 40% of women suffer from some sort of hair loss.”

Lawrence says the chapter plans on helping more than 20 women this weekend providing wigs, fittings and mini facial and manicures. She says the wigs are free to those women in need.

“We want to make sure women have what they need,” Lawrence said.

The Alpha Rho chapter partnered with Hutchings College and Career Academy’s cosmetology to refurbish the wigs.

Event information