MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need the public’s help finding a missing 66-year-old man from 266 Edwards Drive, in south Bibb County.

Authorities identified the missing man as William C. Fitzpatrick.

Deputies responded to the Edwards Drive residence on Saturday afternoon. They searched the surrounding area, but did not locate Fitzpatrick.

According to the family, Fitzpatrick may have an undiagnosed mental illness. The family stated that they last saw him on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Description

Authorities described Fitzpatrick as:

white male

Stands 5’6 in height

weighs around 180 lbs

gray hair, beard, and mustache

last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt

Authorities say Fitzpatrick also walked away from his residence on August 28, 2019. Deputies located Fitzpatrick on the railroad tracks near his house.

Anyone with information

If you have any information on the whereabouts of William C. Fitzpatrick, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.