Warner Robins man found shot in apartment

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man is in the hospital after officers found him with gunshot wounds in an apartment.

Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday night around 8:30.

Warner Robins Police officers responded to the apartment complex at 106 Wellborn Road about an aggravated assault. Officers say they found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside his apartment.

Authorities say the victim was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon for surgery.

Earlier that evening, officers say they responded to the same apartment as the shooting victim about a domestic dispute. The victim and 23-year-old Lexus Bell were reportedly arguing.

Officers say a friend came to pick up the victim when Bell damaged the friend’s vehicle.

The charges

Officers arrested Bell for Criminal Trespass and took her to jail. Bell was in custody when the shooting occurred.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Scott Nix with WRPD at (478) 302-5380. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.