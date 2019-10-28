Daybreak Interview: Dublin City Council Candidate Jerome Pullen

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Election day is right around the corner. Two candidates are vying for Dublin’s Ward 4 city council seat.

Candidate, Jerome Pullen, visited Daybreak to tell voters why he should be chosen for the job.

Pullen says he’s running because he feels it’s time for a change. He says he wants to bring a different and fresh perspective to Dublin’s city council. He says he wants to serve in a capacity that allows the people to connect with their city and feel like they matter.

Pullen says he has 43 years of public service under his belt. He served as a police officer in New York City and worked for the Dublin City School district as well. He says with that experience and being retired, it gives him the time to commit to the community and be there when they need to be heard.

Pullen says one thing he would like to see is more youth growth and development in the city. He would like a community center in the city, that’s centrally located, that would allow children easy access to it.

Pullen is running against current Councilman, Bill Brown.

