Halloween week forecast full of tricks and treats for Middle Georgia

After a couple of beautiful, dry days in Middle Georgia, rain is back in the forecast for much of the week. Clouds have already started to push into the area tonight ahead of heavy rain tomorrow.



Gulf moisture is already being drawn in across the southeast, bringing cloud cover, rain, and cooler temperatures. We will see some periods of heavy rain, especially on Tuesday evening, but no severe weather is expected during the first portion of the week.



Scattered rain showers are possible for Wednesday, with less of a heavy rain threat than Tuesday. This is all ahead of a strong cold front that is moving to the east and bringing with it rain, thunderstorms, and a big cool down behind it.



As far as rain totals through the week are concerned, we are expecting 1-3″ of rainfall through Thursday night. Some areas could see heaver rainfall locally in isolated thunderstorms.



Behind the cold front we will see a big cool down and much dryer weather. The sunshine will stick around through the weekend,just in time for the time change.

More info to come on the Halloween forecast as we get closer, but we are keeping a close eye on Thursday for the potential for strong storms. Right now, main threat would be strong winds.