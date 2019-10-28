BOIL ADVISORY: Water system for parts of Warner Robins under repair

Boil advisory for Margie Drive, Osigian Boulevard, and Smithville Church Road in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Utilities issued a boil water advisory to its business customers on Margie Drive. This comes from a news release from the Warner Robins mayor’s office.

The following areas should “boil” all water prior to use:

Osigian Boulevard to Smithville Church Road

Officials say that this advisory remains in effect for approximately 24 hours depending on water testing after repair of the main.

Officials say those citizens that experienced water outages and/or low water pressures should “boil” all water at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. This includes water used for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

Officials encourage citizens to “boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utilities department that the water system has been restored to full operation.”