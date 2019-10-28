MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding 24-year-old Kevonta Watkins.
Deputies say that Watkins is wanted for aggravated assault.
Description
- Advertisement -
Authorities describe Watkins as the following:
- Stands 5 feet 6 inches tall
- Weighs around 215 lbs
- Short black hair and a beard
- Frequents various areas in Macon and Jackson, Georgia
Anyone with information
If you can help in any way to locate Watkins, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (478)-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers (478)-742-2330.