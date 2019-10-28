MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding 24-year-old Kevonta Watkins.

Deputies say that Watkins is wanted for aggravated assault.

Description

- Advertisement -

Authorities describe Watkins as the following:

Stands 5 feet 6 inches tall

Weighs around 215 lbs

Short black hair and a beard

Frequents various areas in Macon and Jackson, Georgia

Anyone with information

If you can help in any way to locate Watkins, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (478)-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers (478)-742-2330.