Commissioner Valerie Wynn holds town hall meeting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some Macon residents in District one gathered for a town hall meeting held by Macon-Bibb Commissioner, Valerie Wynn.

A few dozen people met with Commissioner Wynn at Forest Hills United Methodist Church on Forest Hill Road.

Residents got a chance to address issues and voice their opinions.

Commissioner Wynn also updated everyone on what new developments are being done in district 1.

“The Town Hall meeting lets the community meet some of our leaders, face-to-face, and asked questions and listened to their presentations,” Wynn said. “Everyone can’t go down to the city government center for our meetings, so I’m bringing it to them.”

This is Commissioner Wynn’s third town hall meeting this year.