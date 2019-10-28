Cordele man gets life for death of four-month-old son

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Cordele man pleaded guilty to murder this morning in the Houston County Superior Court in connection to the murder of his four-month-old son.

23-year-old Ortiz Smothers Junior was living with a cousin’s family in Perry on June 12, 2017, when he asked someone to call 911 after Smothers’ four-month-old son, Omar, because unresponsive and was swelling on the side of his head.

Upon arrival at Navicent Health’s pediatric I.C.U., the infant had suffered multiple bilateral fractures to his skull. The injuries were inconsistent with any sort of accidental cause, appearing to be the result of a deliberate impact or multiple impacts to the infant’s head.

An investigation revealed that Smothers was the only person with his son during the time in which the injuries must have occurred, and several witnesses say there was nothing wrong with the child earlier that morning. The investigation also revealed that Smothers made Facebook posts in which he complained just a couple of hours prior to the injury, about his child being a crybaby, and how he just wanted to get some sleep.

Omar Smothers was pronounced dead as a result of his head injuries the following day in the I.C.U.

Ortiz Smothers was sentenced immediately thereafter to life with the possibility of parole. Smothers will be eligible for his first parole consideration after serving a minimum of thirty years.