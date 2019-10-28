Martha Bowman UMC set to host 5th Annual Food Truck Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Martha Bowman UMC in Macon is set to host the 5th Annual Food Truck Festival this weekend.

The church invites the public to enjoy the family-friendly event on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Many of the same food trucks are returning. The church also will reveal new food trucks.

Community members are encouraged to bring a canned food item to donate to Macon Outreach. Many of the food trucks plan to donate a percentage of their proceeds toward the cause.

What to expect

“There are all kinds of stuff for the kids,” said Martha Bowman, director of Family Ministry & Outreach. “We also have food trucks that are coming from north of Atlanta, Valdosta, and south of us. We also have some local trucks, so we’re excited to get really good food. And really good people hanging out and having a good time with us.”

