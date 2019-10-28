Medical Monday: intestinal and bowel issues

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Talking about bowel issues and intestinal problems may not be the easiest thing to do.

Monday morning, we spoke with Dr. Saleh Eftaiha, a colorectal surgeon with Coliseum Surgical Specialists.

Dr. Eftaiha explained the importance of talking with your doctor about issues you may be experiencing. He also spoke about Pelvic Floor Dysfunction, a common problem that causes an array of issues from incontinent to prolapsing.

Check out the full interview for all the details.