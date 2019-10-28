Milledgeville factory fire causes chemicals to get in water, killing fish

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Milledgeville emergency management director warns people to temporarily stay away from a creek after fish have died.

EMA director Wayne Johnson says a fire at Zschimmer and Schwarz caused a release of chemicals into the creek last week.

- Advertisement -

Johnson and the Environmental Protection Division are encouraging people not to eat the fish from that creek.

The EPD says they are diluting the creek and working on getting the chemicals out of the water.