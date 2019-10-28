Jones County deputies patrol streets with ‘Stop Domestic Violence’ car

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The fight against domestic violence has a new look. Jones County Sheriff’s deputies are patrolling the streets in a new “Stop Domestic Violence” themed car.

October is domestic violence awareness month.

According to the deputies, nearly three out of four people personally know someone who is or has been a victim of domestic violence.

Deputies say they hope the car sends a clear message.

Deputy Jason Douglas drives the Stop Domestic Violence patrol car. He says, “It shows them (the public) that we care and that we want to stop bullying, stop domestic violence and it gets the message out there. It catches everybody’s eye.”

Awareness themed cars

The sheriff’s office now has a total of four themed patrol cars. The themed cars include the following: